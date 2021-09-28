Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

