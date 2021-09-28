Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 47,703 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

