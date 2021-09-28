Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.