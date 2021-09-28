Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $101,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $124,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SOI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

