Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $129,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.