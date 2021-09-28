Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
About Touchstone Exploration
