Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

