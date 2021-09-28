Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,620. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

