Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 285,205 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.30% of Canadian National Railway worth $224,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. 37,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

