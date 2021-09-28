Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,059,684 shares in the company, valued at C$91,264,598.04.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

