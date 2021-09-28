Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 408.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,191 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $108,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 80,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,459. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

