Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $292.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.89 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

