Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 254.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Middleby by 71.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 171,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

