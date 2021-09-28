Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.80 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

