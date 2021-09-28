Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 198,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 760,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 381,545 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 970,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

