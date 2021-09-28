CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 2.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 264,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

