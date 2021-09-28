Cascadia Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Quiet Period Set To End on October 5th

Cascadia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 5th. Cascadia Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cascadia Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.