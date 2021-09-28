Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. 2,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,351. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

