Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $190.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

