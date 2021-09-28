CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.19.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

