Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $44,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

