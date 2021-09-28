Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

CTLT opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

