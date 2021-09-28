Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 11,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

