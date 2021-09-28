Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) Insider Maria Halasz Acquires 362,361 Shares

Cellmid Limited (ASX:CDY) insider Maria Halasz acquired 362,361 shares of Cellmid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,929.86 ($14,235.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.89.
Cellmid Company Profile
