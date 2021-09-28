Celo Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $84.25 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 83,592,883 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

