Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Centene posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

