Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Centene by 646.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

