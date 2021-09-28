Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

CNTG stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

