Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Up to $46.67

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $48.48. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 44 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
