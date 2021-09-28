Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Up to $46.67

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $48.48. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 44 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

