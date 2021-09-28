Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Holdings Raised by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,022 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 833,891 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

