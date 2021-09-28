CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.22.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$114.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

