Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,827.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

