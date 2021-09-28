Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166,970 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $57,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 220.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $9,934,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

CHWY stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.