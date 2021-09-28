Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $70.50 on Monday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

