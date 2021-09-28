CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CI Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

