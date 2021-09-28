CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5429 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

