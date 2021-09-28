CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

RIV stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RIV Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

