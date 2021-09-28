CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

