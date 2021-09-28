CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 21,738 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

