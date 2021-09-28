CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.