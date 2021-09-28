Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up to $88.25

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $90.77. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 27,298 shares changing hands.
XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.
In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
