Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up to $88.25

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $90.77. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 27,298 shares changing hands.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

