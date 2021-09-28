Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.