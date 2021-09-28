Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$13.87. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 736,481 shares traded.

CGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

