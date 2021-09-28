Cipher Price Reaches $0.0017 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $127,435.99 and approximately $3,209.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.77 or 0.00707565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.01079907 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

