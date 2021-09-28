Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,649 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $115,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,695,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,372,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,617,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 346,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,096,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.