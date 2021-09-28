Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

