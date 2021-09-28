Citigroup Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLK opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

