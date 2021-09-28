Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Citigroup by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 221,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,712,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

