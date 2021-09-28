Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

