Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,313 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 585,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.