Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,068 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

